Over the Line

Wedding Bells Giveaway

By Sinead Kennedy
May 22, 2017

Time posted: 12:42 pm

Just  got engaged!  Congratulations!!!,  what next? Set a date, plan the wedding, ………. hold it!!    Back it up!  Have you enter our €10,000 Wedding Bells Giveaway?

We want to make your Big Day extra special with

€2000 towards the perfect dress from Simply Wedding Briarhill

€2000 towards music from The Wondertones,

€2000 worth of perfect memories from Marriages Multimedia

AND…. €500 worth of  wedding essentials from Hartmanns Jewellers, Corless Formal Wear,  Rosebud Weddings Invitations,  Shelley’s Health and Beauty Clinic, Gravity Hair Lounge, VIP Taxis Car Hire, Buns and Stuff Cakes and Travel Councellors Galway.

Will you come on air as a couple and take our challenge wedding quiz?

Register to enter now with us

Here’s more details about what you would win

All thanks to our fabulous sponsors

 

Terms and Conditions apply – see here for Competiton Rules 

