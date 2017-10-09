15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Wed – Live from the Claregalway Hotel 12 to 5pm

By Sinead Kennedy
October 9, 2017

On Wednesday we broadcast live from The Claregalway Hotel  in advance of their Fall into Winter Wedding Fair  which takes place this Sunday from 1 to 4pm. Join our outside broadcast crew, Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Marc Roberts from 12 to 5pm.

The Fall into Winter Wedding Fair takes place this Sunday from 1 to 4pm  and will include themed cocktails, wines and taster tapas dishes from the Claregalway Hotel wedding menus.

Vistiors can meet  with Nora the wedding co-ordinator to discuss their needs and discover the Claregalway Hotel’s unique wedding packages.  Nora Gill, one of the Directors of Claregalway Hotel is their dedicated Wedding Planner and Coordinator.   She personally oversees each wedding and ensures that each day runs as smoothly as possible for every couple.

You will also get the chance to meet all of Galway’s leading wedding suppliers  and enjoy a fabulous wedding fashion show from Catwalk model agency.

Mark the date:  Sunday 15th  1 to 4pm at The Claregalway Hotel.

