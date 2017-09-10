Weather warning issued for Galway as heavy rain and strong winds expected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for Galway as heavy rainfall and strong winds are set to hit the county this morning.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is now in effect for Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo and will remain in place until tomorrow.

Met Eireann says heavy rain or showers are to be expected, with accumulations of 30 to 50 mm in some areas.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with average speeds of up 65km/h and gusts of up to 110km/h expected.

Both weather warnings will remain in place until noon tomorrow.