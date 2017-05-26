Weather warning as heavy rain forecast for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom: A rainfall warning has been issued for Galway and much of the west.

MET Eireann is forecasting heavy, thundery rain from this evening until early tomorrow.

Accumulations of up to 40mm are expected in some areas, and the status yellow alert will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

The Road Safety Authority is advising road users to exercise caution on the roads this weekend as a result.

It says roads are at their most slippery when the weather breaks after a long dry spell – and greasy surfaces will increase stopping distances and risk of skids.