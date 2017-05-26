15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Weather warning as heavy rain forecast for Galway

By GBFM News
May 26, 2017

Time posted: 3:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: A rainfall warning has been issued for Galway and much of the west.

MET Eireann is forecasting heavy, thundery rain from this evening until early tomorrow.

Accumulations of up to 40mm are expected in some areas, and the status yellow alert will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

The Road Safety Authority is advising road users to exercise caution on the roads this weekend as a result.

It says roads are at their most slippery when the weather breaks after a long dry spell – and greasy surfaces will increase stopping distances and risk of skids.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tuesday – Live from Physiotherapy Solutions, High Street, Tuam.
May 26, 2017
Four weeks until crunch hearing on Apple Athenry data centre
May 26, 2017
Council decides to protect Irish language in Gaeltacht social housing areas
May 26, 2017
Tenders sought for design of new facilities at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 26, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
May 26, 2017
AN POST TEAM SECURE SECOND RÁS STAGE WIN AS GOUGH TAKES VICTORY INTO DUNGLOE
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK