Water tankers for Inis Oirr while Inis Mór restrictions eased

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is to relax its water restrictions on Inis Mór over the weekend – but is warning all Aran Island householders that water levels are still at a critical level.

Restrictions have been in place on Inis Mór and Inis Oírr since last month.

Extended restrictions were brought in at the end of May for Inis Mór and Inis Oirr due to critical water levels.

The existing 9pm to 8am restriction on Inis Mór will be reduced to 11pm to 7am for Friday Saturday and Sunday nights this weekend.

Irish Water says rain has been forecast for the weekend which would replensih supplies.

However, the situation on Inis Oirr remains critical – and the daily restrictions between 9pm and 8am will remain in place for the forseeable future.

The utility says it’ll begin supplying tankers to the island as the peak tourism season gets underway.