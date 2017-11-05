15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Water supply fully restored to all city areas

By GBFM News
November 5, 2017

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says water supply has now been fully restored to all customers in Galway City.

It follows disruption to many areas on the west side of the city over the past two days after a water main supplying the Tonabrocky reservoir burst on Friday evening.

 

Areas affected included Moycullen, Knocknacarra, Kingston, Taylor’s Hill, Clybaun, Cappagh, Letteragh Road, Ballymoneen Road, Bishop O’Donnell Road and higher lying areas in Barna.

Repairs were completed in the early hours of yesterday morning, but many customers were today still experiencing low water pressure and disruption.

In a statement, Irish Water says water levels have now been fully restored at the reservoir and further queries can be directed to its helpline at 1850 278 278.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 5th November, 2017
November 4, 2017
Launch event for Galway diaspora initiatives
November 4, 2017
13 people killed on Galway roads over past 18 months
November 4, 2017
Call for immediate planning reform as doubt cast over Apple data centre in Athenry

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 3, 2017
Adeolokun returns to Connacht starting XV for clash with Cheetahs
November 3, 2017
Over The Line All Star Special
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK