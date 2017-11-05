Water supply fully restored to all city areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says water supply has now been fully restored to all customers in Galway City.

It follows disruption to many areas on the west side of the city over the past two days after a water main supplying the Tonabrocky reservoir burst on Friday evening.

Areas affected included Moycullen, Knocknacarra, Kingston, Taylor’s Hill, Clybaun, Cappagh, Letteragh Road, Ballymoneen Road, Bishop O’Donnell Road and higher lying areas in Barna.

Repairs were completed in the early hours of yesterday morning, but many customers were today still experiencing low water pressure and disruption.

In a statement, Irish Water says water levels have now been fully restored at the reservoir and further queries can be directed to its helpline at 1850 278 278.