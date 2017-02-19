Water supply due to be back to normal soon after Corofin repairs

Galway Bay Fm news:-The burst mains pipe on the N17 at Anbally has been repaired and the water supply in areas affected has been turned back on.

However, it may take a number of hours before the supply returns to normal for all customers, particularly those in elevated areas according to a spokesperson for Irish Water.

The utility company has apologised to customers for the inconvenience and thanked them for their patience.

Approximately 1,500 properties were affected by this supply disruption across Claregalway, Corofin and the surrounding areas, along the N17 between Claregalway and the Galway City boundary and Group Water Schemes between Tuam and Claregalway.

Earlier today Councillor Jim Cuddy told Galway Bay Fm that he had been informed it would be at least 2 pm today before water services in the areas affected would be back to normal.

But it now seem likely that it may be a number of hour later in some elevated areas in particular before water pressure returns fully.