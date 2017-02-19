15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

water-pipe-news

Water supply due to be back to normal soon after Corofin repairs

By GBFM News
February 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:58 pm

Galway Bay Fm news:-The burst mains pipe on the N17 at Anbally has been repaired and the water supply in areas affected has been turned back on.

However, it may take a number of hours before the supply returns to normal for all customers, particularly those in elevated areas according to a spokesperson for Irish Water.

The utility company has apologised to customers for the inconvenience and thanked them for their patience.

Approximately 1,500 properties were affected by this supply disruption across Claregalway, Corofin and the surrounding areas, along the N17 between Claregalway and the Galway City boundary and Group Water Schemes between Tuam and Claregalway.

Earlier today Councillor Jim Cuddy told Galway Bay Fm that he had been informed it would be at least 2 pm today before water services in the areas affected would be back to normal.

But it now seem likely that it may be a number of hour later in some elevated areas in particular before water pressure returns fully.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Wexford
gbfm-news-coastline
February 19, 2017
Coastal search in Galway Bay
water-pour
February 19, 2017
Disruption to water supplies across parts of Co Galway
‘Free To Use’ ‘No Reproduction Fee’ Pictured is Adventurer Gavan Hennigan in Rinnville, Oranmore, Co. Galway Pic. Michael Dillon/Dillon Photography
February 18, 2017
Final preparations for official welcome home for world record rower Gavan Hennigan

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Aidan Harte
February 19, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Wexford
COLLINGWOOD CUP
February 19, 2017
Fixtures Announced For Collingwood Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK