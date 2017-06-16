15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Water restrictions lifed on Inis Mor

By GBFM News
June 16, 2017

Time posted: 2:59 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water restrictions on the Aran island of Inis Mór have been lifted.

Night-time water restrictions have been in place on Inis Mór and Inis Oírr for the past month, due a previous spell of dry weather.

Irish Water has confirmed that heavy rainfall has restocked water stores and night-time restrictions have been lifted on Inis Mór as a result.

Meanwhile, tankers have been deployed to smallest Aran island, Inis Oírr and the water supply will continue to be restricted between 11p.m and 7a.m daily for the foreseeable future.

However, businesses and householders on all three islands are urged to conserve water throughout the summer.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Pat Mongan To Face German Opponent At European Championship
June 16, 2017
New scheme offering funds to renovate vacant homes rolled out to Galway
June 16, 2017
More time allowed to build new facilities at Liam Mellows GAA grounds in Renmore
June 16, 2017
Discussions continue on county’s financial contribution to Galway 2020

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 16, 2017
Pat Mongan To Face German Opponent At European Championship
June 16, 2017
24 Marathons, 24 Days charity challenge is coming to Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK