Water restrictions lifed on Inis Mor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water restrictions on the Aran island of Inis Mór have been lifted.

Night-time water restrictions have been in place on Inis Mór and Inis Oírr for the past month, due a previous spell of dry weather.

Irish Water has confirmed that heavy rainfall has restocked water stores and night-time restrictions have been lifted on Inis Mór as a result.

Meanwhile, tankers have been deployed to smallest Aran island, Inis Oírr and the water supply will continue to be restricted between 11p.m and 7a.m daily for the foreseeable future.

However, businesses and householders on all three islands are urged to conserve water throughout the summer.