NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

news-tap-glass-water-2

Water restrictions imposed on Inis Oirr due to dry weather

By GBFM News
May 4, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is asking people living on the Aran Islands to conserve water for the forseeable future as it imposes water restrictions on Inis Oírr.

The utility says it’s due to unseasonably dry weather conditions resulting in historically low water levels on the island for this time of year.

Water restrictions will be imposed on Inis Oírr from next Monday, May 8th from 11 at night until 7 in the morning daily.

There are no planned restrictions in place for Inis Mór or Inis Meáin, although people living on the two larger islands are urged to conserve water.

Ger Greally, Water Operations Lead for Galway city and county says plans are progressing on two new water storage tanks on Inis Oírr.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
