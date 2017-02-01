15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Water restored to thousands of county households following major outage

By GBFM News
February 1, 2017

Time posted: 11:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major watermain burst on the Monivea Road, which was affecting thousands of people across the county, has been repaired.

Households and businesses in the Castlelambert, Cartymore, Carnmore, Athenry, Clarinbridge and Kilcolgan areas have been without water since early yesterday due to the incident.

Clarin College and Colaiste an Eachreidh in Athenry are closed today due to the shortage.

Irish Water and Galway County Council says the burst has now been repaired – but consumers are urged to conserve water today while the mains are recharging.

Householders who experience discolouration of their tap water are advised to run their tap until the water runs clear.

Meanwhile,  there will be disruption to the water supply in the Creagh area of Ballinasloe today due to a burst watermain

Irish Water and the county council say a crew is on site and it is anticipated that repair works will be completed by early afternoon.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
