Water restored to Castlegar but traffic restrictions to remain in place until tomorrow

By GBFM News
October 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council says it has now completed repairs to a burst water main on the N17 Tuam Road in the city.

However, traffic management will remain in place along the route until tomorrow afternoon.

It’s as works now needs to be carried out in the area due to surface damage caused by the burst.

Heavy rain and a burst pipe last night resulted in several feet of water on the Tuam Road at the turn off for Castlegar Church.

This pipe was repaired last night but a second mains burst closer to the Galway Plate restaurant around 5 this morning and caused further flooding.

Both bursts have now been repaired and the local authority expects surface repairs to be completed by tomorrow afternoon.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
