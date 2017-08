Galway Bay fm newsroom – The water pipe leak repairs planned for Headford for today have been postponed so there will be no disruption to the water supply today

Galway County Council and Irish Water sent a crew to the site of the leak at the Shrule Road but electrical issues have forced the postponement of the works

Repairing the leak would have resulted in homes and businesses in the town of experiencing water disruption.

It’s now expected the water leak repairs will take place next week.