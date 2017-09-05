15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Water Disruption

By Sinead Kennedy
September 5, 2017

Time posted: 8:54 am

Irish Water and Galway County Council Roads and Water Services Sections wish to inform customers in Craughwell that they may experience disruption to their water supply from between 10am to 6pm tomorrow, Tuesday 5th September. This is to facilitate works on the bridge in Craughwell and the reinstatement of the water main on it.

The areas affected by this disruption are:

Craughwell,

Caherdine/Caherdevane,

Carrigan

Galway County Council working in  partnership with Irish Water and the OPW wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these necessary works,

