Water Disruption

Irish Water and Galway County Council Roads and Water Services Sections wish to inform customers in Craughwell that they may experience disruption to their water supply from between 10am to 6pm tomorrow, Tuesday 5th September. This is to facilitate works on the bridge in Craughwell and the reinstatement of the water main on it.

The areas affected by this disruption are:

Craughwell,

Caherdine/Caherdevane,

Carrigan

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water and the OPW wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these necessary works,