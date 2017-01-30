15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

water pour

Water disruption for thousands of households in Tuam, Claregalway and surrounds

By GBFM News
January 30, 2017

Time posted: 10:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of households in Tuam, Claregalway and the surrounding areas are experiencing disruption to their water supply today.

It’s due to mechanical and electrical issues at the Luimnagh Water Treatment Plant.

As a result, there will be loss of water supply or reduction on water pressures over a widespread area today

The areas affected Tuam town and surround , Kilbannon, Kilconly, Claregalway, Castlegar, Killeen, Coshla, and Menlo.

The County Council says repairs have been carried out but it will take a number of hours for reservoirs to re-fill and normal supply to be resumed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ahascragh Fohenagh hurlers Croke Park bound after epic win
Traffic returns to normal following crash near Oranmore
news-tap-glass-water-2
January 30, 2017
Europe to take legal action amid fears over Galway water supplies
planning-news
January 30, 2017
Clybaun ‘superpub’ plans refused by city council
gbfm-news-garda
January 30, 2017
Traffic returns to normal following crash near Oranmore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Sarsfields Camogie
January 30, 2017
Sarsfields qualify for All Ireland Club Camogie Final
29 January 2017; Jordan Shanahan of Lismore in action against Pádraig Mannion, left, and Paul Gavin of Ahascragh-Fohenagh during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Final match between Lismore and Ahascragh-Fohenagh at O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
January 30, 2017
Ahascragh Fohenagh hurlers Croke Park bound after epic win
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK