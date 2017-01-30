Water disruption for thousands of households in Tuam, Claregalway and surrounds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of households in Tuam, Claregalway and the surrounding areas are experiencing disruption to their water supply today.

It’s due to mechanical and electrical issues at the Luimnagh Water Treatment Plant.

As a result, there will be loss of water supply or reduction on water pressures over a widespread area today

The areas affected Tuam town and surround , Kilbannon, Kilconly, Claregalway, Castlegar, Killeen, Coshla, and Menlo.

The County Council says repairs have been carried out but it will take a number of hours for reservoirs to re-fill and normal supply to be resumed.