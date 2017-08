Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to inform customers in the Perssepark area of Ballinasloe, that they may experience disruption to their water supply today Thursday 31st August, from 9.00am to 1pm.

This is to facilitate a leak repair in the area. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by this necessary work.