Galway County Council Water Services and Irish Water wish to advise customers on the Kilconly Group Water Scheme that due to essential maintenance on the trunk main supplying it, they may experience disruption to their water supply for a time , tomorrow, Wednesday 6th September, between 9am to 4pm.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any disruption that may be caused to customers by these necessary works.