The Office of Public Works working in conjunction with Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to inform customers in advance in the Craughwell area that the final water disruption to the Craughwell Public Water Supply will take place on Monday 2nd October between 10am and 6pm, as part of the bridge replacement works being carried out as part of the Dunkellin Flood Relief Scheme.



The scheduled disruption of water supply will affect the following areas, Craughwell, Caherdine/Caherdevane and Carrigan, and they aim to minimise the amount of time water supply will be disrupted. The OPW working with Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to apologise for any inconvenience that these necessary works may cause,