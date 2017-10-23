15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

Water Disruption – Carroroe Area

By Sinead Kennedy
October 23, 2017

Time posted: 2:44 pm

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise customers in the Carraroe area that  flushing will be commencing on the water supply network from today, Monday 23rd October and will continue for the next 2 weeks until Friday 3rd November 2017.

Customers will experience low pressure or no water for short periods each day, between 9am to 5pm  but efforts will made be made to keep it to a minimum.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by these necessary work

