Water Disruption – Carroroe Area

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise customers in the Carraroe area that flushing will be commencing on the water supply network from today, Monday 23rd October and will continue for the next 2 weeks until Friday 3rd November 2017.

Customers will experience low pressure or no water for short periods each day, between 9am to 5pm but efforts will made be made to keep it to a minimum.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by these necessary work