Water conservation notice for Williamstown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A water conservation notice has been put in place for the Williamstown water supply.

Irish Water is asking the people of Williamstown to conserve water due to high demand on the scheme.

The reservoir levels have reached a critical point and customers are advised they may experience low pressure while demand continues to outstrip supply.

Leak detection is currently being carried out in the area but early indicators show that the increase in demand is due to seasonal agricultural activity in the area.

Irish Water says it’s not imposing water restrictions at this time but is urging customers to conserve water to ensure a continuous and consistent supply for everyone.