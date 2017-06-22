15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Water conservation notice for Williamstown

By GBFM News
June 22, 2017

Time posted: 12:38 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A water conservation notice has been put in place for the Williamstown water supply.

Irish Water is asking the people of Williamstown to conserve water due to high demand on the scheme.

The reservoir levels have reached a critical point and customers are advised they may experience low pressure while demand continues to outstrip supply.

Leak detection is currently being carried out in the area but early indicators show that the increase in demand is due to seasonal agricultural activity in the area.

Irish Water says it’s not imposing water restrictions at this time but is urging customers to conserve water to ensure a continuous and consistent supply for everyone.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Thursday June 22nd 2017
June 22, 2017
Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Finance to visit Ballinasloe
June 22, 2017
Concern over shortage of staffing for Galway youth mental health services
June 22, 2017
City officials aim for August deadline for opening of Ballinfoile centre

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 22, 2017
Greyhound Selections For The Weekend
June 22, 2017
John West Feile na nOg National Fixtures 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK