FYI Galway

Warning for Galway motorists as Storm Brian approaches

By GBFM News
October 20, 2017

Time posted: 5:53 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Road Safety Authority is urging Galway road users to exercise caution from this evening, as Storm Brian moves towards the western coast.

Met Éireann has warned that storm-force winds will bring a risk of coastal flooding.

Coole Park near Gort is one of several national parks which will remain closed tomorrow as a precaution.

 

Storm Brian is expected to track eastwards across the country, with a series of weather warning in place from this evening.

An orange weather warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo as northwest winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 80km/hr with gusts of up to 130km/hr.

The warning is in place from 3am to 6pm tomorrow.

Another orange weather warning has been issued for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford amid the threat of storm force winds.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the rest of the country.

The RSA is asking road users to check national and local weather updates over the weekend, and to also check local road and traffic conditions before making a trip.

In Galway the road authority is warning motorists to be aware of the dangers of driving in high winds and on wet roads, to allow extra time for their journeys and watch out for debris and surface water.

Meanwhile, householders are being urged to make preparations for Storm Brian.

People are being advised to check their properties for any fences, roof tiles or gutters that could come loose in high winds.

Preparing for power cuts, by stocking up on torches and batteries is also recommended.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
