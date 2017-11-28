15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Warning for Galway householders over high-interest moneylenders

November 28, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St Vincent de Paul is warning Galway householders of the dangers of using moneylenders in the run-up to Christmas.

It comes as a moneylending company is distributing letters to homeowners across Galway.

Although the company in question is operating within the law, the loans offered come with an extremely high interest rate of up to 190 percent.

SVP Regional President Michael McCann says struggling householders should avoid being tempted by the lure of what seems like easy money.

