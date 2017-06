Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cyclists are being urged to obey the law after a pedestrian was allegedly injured while walking the prom in Salthill.

A pedestrian was allegedly hospitalised after a hit-and-run involving a cyclist in recent days.

Councillor Donal Lyons says more signage is needed to inform cyclists that they are not permitted to cycle on the prom.

Councillor Lyons says road traffic legislation is very clear, and the matter needs to be policed.