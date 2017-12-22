Warning that city suffering reputational and economic damage due to ongoing traffic crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City is ‘grinding to a halt’ and suffering significant reputational and economic damage due to the ongoing traffic crisis.

That’s the warning from Chief Executive of the City Council Brendan McGrath, as the local authority looks towards relief projects set to be brought forward in 2018.

Key developments are expected in the new year as efforts continue to solve the chronic traffic problems caused by Galway’s over-burdened road network.

These include the introduction of draft plans for increased public transport and cycling facilities as well as the increased pedestrianisation of the city centre.

A Transport Management Plan set to be presented to Councillors in January will outline plans to ban private cars from key city centre roads.

Also due in the coming months are a final decision on the reconfiguration of the Kirwan Roundabout and the issuing of compulsory purchase orders for the long-awaited Galway City Outer Bypass.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says a huge number of plans will be made ‘shovel ready’ by the end of next year.