Colm Campbell at the announcement of the official Under Armour Ireland Golf Apparel, at the GUI head quarters, Carton House, Maynooth, Kildare. 13/03/2017 Picture: Golffile | Fran Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit (© Golffile | Fran Caffrey)

Walker Cup hopefuls lead Irish challenge at Brabazon and St Andrews

By Sport GBFM
May 4, 2017

Time posted: 11:01 am

Defending the title he won in style last season, Walker Cup hopeful Conor O’Rourke heads the Irish challenge at this year’s St Andrews Links Trophy (9-11 June).

Naas star O’Rourke returns to the scene of his breakthrough victory along with fellow Walker Cup panelists: Paul McBride (The Island) Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore) and Alex Gleeson (Castle). Whitehead’s John Ross Galbraith completes the Ireland lineup.

O’Rourke’s wire-to-wire triumph in 2016 was the second success by an Irish player at St Andrews. Rathmore’s Alan Dunbar previously won in 2009.

Tullamore’s Stuart Grehan, currently the highest ranked Irish player in the world, is unavailable for St Andrews because of a clash with the Palmer Cup. Grehan will be with the Europe team in Atlanta to defend their title against the United States.

Grehan, currently 40th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), is among the GUI’s six-man squad for the Brabazon Trophy (Woodhall Spa, 25-28 May). O’Rourke, Campbell, Dawson and Gleeson are Brabazon bound as well, along with Kevin Le Blanc (The Island).
Played over four rounds on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, five of Ireland’s six Walker Cup panelists will travel to Lincolnshire to contend for the English Stroke Play Championship. After 36 holes the top 60 and ties progress to the final two rounds. Team manager Michael Delany (Laytown & Bettystown) will accompany the squad.

The Brabazon has proven a happy hunting ground for Irish players in recent seasons. Won by Cormac Sharvin (Ardglass) in 2015, this year’s championship will be hotly contested by a stellar international field. Niall Kearney (The Royal Dublin) was also victorious at the Brabazon in 2008 with Ronan Rafferty winning in 1980.

The GUI’s High Performance Programme is supported by Sport Ireland.

GUI SQUADS

Brabazon Trophy (Woodhall Spa, 25-28 May): Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Stuart Grehan (Tullamore), Conor O’Rourke (Naas), Kevin Le Blanc (The Island).

St Andrews Links Trophy (St Andrews, 9-11 June): Paul McBride (The Island), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Conor O’Rourke (Naas), John Ross Galbraith (Whitehead).

Sport
