Waiter and Waitress positions available in Dubai

By Damian Burke
July 31, 2017

Time posted: 3:59 pm

The Irish Village, Dubai are currently looking to fill Waiter and Waitress positions in Dubai to start in September 2017 for a 2 year
contract.  Flights, accommodation, medical insurance and transport to work is all included.  Must be over 21 years of age with one
years experience required.  Forward CV to [email protected].

