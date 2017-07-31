The Irish Village, Dubai are currently looking to fill Waiter and Waitress positions in Dubai to start in September 2017 for a 2 year
contract. Flights, accommodation, medical insurance and transport to work is all included. Must be over 21 years of age with one
years experience required. Forward CV to [email protected].
Waiter and Waitress positions available in Dubai
By Damian Burke
July 31, 2017
Time posted: 3:59 pm
