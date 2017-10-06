Closing date for votes midday Monday, 16th October

EirGrid, the state-owned company that manages and operates Ireland’s national grid, this year launched the ‘EirGrid Moments in Time’ campaign as part of its timing partnership with the GAA. The campaign encouraged GAA fans to share their favourite GAA ‘Moments in Time’ on Facebook or Instagram using the #EirGridGAA and tagging their GAA club.

Be it an image captured of a fan watching their county lift the Sam Maguire or Liam MacCarthy cup for the first time, or having the pre-match chats over breakfast, EirGrid saw it all and want to thank everyone for their fantastic entries.

This competition came to close on the 18th September after Dublin claimed the All-Ireland Final title for the 3rd time in a row and a shortlist of 12 entries, 3 from each province have been selected.

To vote for Corofin GAA to win an EirGrid Digital Clock and Scoreboard for their Club, go onto https://www.facebook.com/eirgrid/ and cast your vote by liking their entry. One club from each province will be selected at midday Monday, 16th October.