Galway Bay fm newsroom – Children at Risk in Ireland is holding an open day next week to recruit volunteers for its Galway services. (14/11)

CARI is recruiting Accompaniment officers for the Galway Child & Adolescent Sexual Assault Unit.

Volunteers provide support and comfort for people getting a forensic medical examination and their families.

The open day will take place at Merlin Park Hospital on Tuesday at 6.30pm.