Volunteers sought for European childrens event in Galway city

By GBFM News
January 10, 2018

Time posted: 4:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A four-day European arts event for children aged up to 6 years will take place in Galway next month, the first of its kind in Ireland.

Baboró, the Childrens Arts Festival is the only Irish partner in a European network called Small Size.

It aims to diffuse performing arts for very young children across Europe.

As part of the campaign, the ‘Wide Eyes’ event will be hosted by Baboró in Galway from February 1st to 4th, featuring theatre and dance productions from 15 countries.

Volunteers are being sought to work with Baboró in ensuring the event runs successfully.

Artistic Director with Baboró, Aislinn Ó hEocha says it’s a once in a lifetime event.

