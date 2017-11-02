15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Vodafone Ireland Release New #TeamOfUs Short Film Ahead of the Guinness Series

By Sport GBFM
November 2, 2017

Time posted: 12:53 pm

“Who We Are is How We Play” takes an intimate look at the journeys of some of the Irish Rugby team

‘Who We Are Is How We Play’ is Vodafone’s latest campaign as part of their #TeamOfUs sponsorship of the Irish rugby team.

The campaign launches with a 2:40 short film released today which gives a rare glimpse into the childhoods and younger days of Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray and Tiernan O’Halloran. We see how, like all of us, their surroundings and upbringings have defined who they are as people.

 

Most of the events in the film are based on actual moments in the players’ lives. The scenes with Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray and Tiernan O’Halloran as kids, for example, came from anecdotes that the players shared, with both Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlongs’ Dads playing themselves in cameo roles.

Check out the  Vodafone Ireland Facebook page for all the latest #TeamOfUs news.

print
Sport
Galwegians Edel McMahon Named On First Ever Womens Barbarians Squad
Progress on NUI Galway’s major Nun’s Island masterplan
November 2, 2017
Basketball Ireland Players and Coaches of the Month for October announced
November 2, 2017
Williamstown Aim For First Ever Intermediate Title
November 2, 2017
Galwegians Edel McMahon Named On First Ever Womens Barbarians Squad

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

November 2, 2017
Drop in new car sales across Galway
November 2, 2017
Progress on NUI Galway’s major Nun’s Island masterplan

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline