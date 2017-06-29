Vital Period For Galway United Begins With St Pat’s Tomorrow Night As Holohan Remains A Doubt

Gavin Holohan remains a doubt for Galway United’s SSE Airtricity League game with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park tomorrow night. In positive news for Galway United manager Shane Keegan, All other injury doubts have cleared and he will have a full squad to pick from. Tonight marks the beginning of five important weeks for United with games against St Pat’s, Limerick, Drogheda, Cork City and Finn Harps and with the EA Sports Cup Semi-Final on the Bank Holiday Monday in August.

