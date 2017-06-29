15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Vital Period For Galway United Begins With St Pat’s Tomorrow Night As Holohan Remains A Doubt

By Sport GBFM
June 29, 2017

Time posted: 3:55 pm

Gavin Holohan remains a doubt for Galway United’s SSE Airtricity League game with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park tomorrow night. In positive news for Galway United manager Shane Keegan, All other injury doubts have cleared and he will have a full squad to pick from. Tonight marks the beginning of five important weeks for United with games against St Pat’s, Limerick, Drogheda, Cork City and Finn Harps and with the EA Sports Cup Semi-Final on the Bank Holiday Monday in August.

Shane Spoke To John Mulligan

There will be regular updates from Dave Hooper on Galway Bay FM Tomorrow Evening

