Valerie Hughes

Valerie Hughes

Visible improvement in Galway traffic predicted by year’s end

By GBFM News
January 21, 2017

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is expressing hope that motorists will see a marked improvement in Galway’s traffic by the end of this year.

It follows a high level meeting held in the city last evening with Transport Minister Shane Ross to discuss solutions to the city’s chronic traffic problems.

The meeting was organised by Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish and Galway East TD and OPW Minister Sean Canney.

Deputy Grealish says Minister Ross met with public representatives and senior officials from Galway City and County Council’s to explore what steps could be taken in the short, medium and long term to alleviate traffic chaos in the city.

Topics of discussion included the proposed outer bypass, public transport and the potential for Galway Airport to host a park and ride facility to ease pressure at Parkmore.

Deputy Grealish is hopeful that motorists will see a visible difference by the end of this year.

Speaking after last evening’s meeting, Transport Minister Shane Ross said he now has a greater appreciation of the scale of the problem.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
