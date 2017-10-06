Victorum Racing Return Home Following World F1 In Schools Success

The Victorum Racing Team, made up of students of St Brigid’s College Loughrea, returned home from the F1 in Schools World Finals in Malaysia with three nominations, the title of best Verbal Presentation and an incredible 4th place overall finish.

The Team of Ruth Conway, Sinead Kennedy, Sean Brien, Sean Fahey and Alannah Curley also produced the fastest Car on day one of the time trials

On their return they called into Over The Line and spoke to John Mulligan about their experiences…They also had a special present for John!