Victorum Racing Head To Malaysia for F1 In Schools World Finals

The Victorum Racing Team consisting of Students from St Brigid’s College in Loughrea, are on their way to Kuala Lumpur to take part in the F1 in Schools World Finals.

The F1 in Schools World Final is widely regarded as the premier global competition for second level students, with 20 million students from all corners of the globe competing in the STEM based challenge. There will be 52 teams from 26 countries competing at this year’s finals, where we will be proudly flying the flag for Ireland. The competition is supported by Formula 1 and will run in conjunction with the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang Circuit in Kuala Lumpur.

Three members of the team joined John Mulligan in studio on Over The Line before heading to Kuala Lumpur

Meet The Team Sinead Kennedy Resource Manager The Resource Manager role has been a challenge I have thoroughly enjoyed.Communicating with companies, managing accounts, hitting deadlines and making our team work in as fluid a manner possible has made me stronger, more confident and organised as a person. The real world contact with the world of business has been an exciting experience for me, and this has opened up a whole new world of opportunity for me and my future career choice. Ruth Conway Team Manager/Innovation Engineer The role of Team Manager has probably been the most challenging experience of my life. It really helps that we have such an excellent team bond and friendship as a group and our ability to interchange roles easily and support each other in our individual roles makes us a very dynamic and effective team unit. I see this as our major advantage when the pressure of competition comes around. The confidence and experience I have gained from F1 in Schools is something I see as a major advantage for my future career in engineering. Sean Fahey Engineering Manager As Engineering Manager for Victorum Racing I have been able to really explore my passion for engineering and IT. The F1 in Schools competition has been a life changer for me as the experience I have gained has provided me with a focus for life after school. Something I love about the F1 in Schools competition is that it gives everyone the chance to learn new skills and also meet likeminded people from all over the world. Sean Brien Partnership Manager Our team brand is heavily reliant on making strong partnerships with people who believe in us and want to join our team. The Partnership Manager role meant that I had to sell our team concept to people and make them believe in what we are trying to achieve. As a keen sportsperson I relished the challenge of getting our team to the boardroom to go face to face with some of Irelands biggest companies. Mixing the business and engineering aspects of the competition and learning so much about both has made F1 in Schools a unique experience for me. Alannah Curley Marketing Manager As Marketing Manager I have really enjoyed the challenge of getting our team brand and identity visible to a large audience. A highlight for me was meeting and working with our team mentors and I found their advice and real world experience enlightening. This competition has opened my eyes to a world of opportunity in business and STEM subject areas and I am a much more confident and outgoing person for the experience. You can get more information and give them your support on http://www.victorumracing.com/