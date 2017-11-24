Verdict of medical misadventure in inquest of stillborn baby at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has apologised to the family of a baby who was stillborn at the hospital almost a decade ago.

Lorraine and Warren Reilly from Loughrea lost two babies at Portiuncula Hospital within the space of 2 years.

At an inquest in Gort yesterday, the jury delivered a verdict of medical misadventure.

Lorraine Reilly attended Porticuncula Hospital on March 7th 2008 feeling dizzy and unwell.

She was 30 weeks pregnant at the time.

Dr. Ali Hegazy examined her and gave a working diagnosis that she had a urinary tract infection.

The midwife present told the inquest she was concerned about placental abruption but felt reassured once the patient was examined by the doctor.

A baby heartbeat monitor later revealed that Baby Asha had died and was then delivered stillborn.

Barrister for the Reilly family asked Dr. Hegazy if Lorraine has displayed the classic signs of placental abruption and he agreed she had.

However, he felt she had no risk factors for the condition and at the time, he felt it was more likely to be UTI.

Two years later, Warren and Lorraine Reilly lost a second baby- Amber – at the hospital.

At an inquest the hospital apologised unreservedly for failures of care and for the lack of communication with the family following their loss.

According to today’s Irish Times, the coroner, Dr. Richard Joyce praised Lorraine and Warren Reilly for their courage in speaking about their loss.

Her added that changes in policy at the hospital would be Baby Asha’s legacy.