Galway Bay fm newsroom – The entrance to Barna Waste in Carrowbrowne is blocked by vehicles this afternoon

It is not clear at this stage what the basis for the protest is

In October 2015 residents at the nearby Carrowbrowne Halting Site protested over claims of a smell from the waste depot

However Barna Waste has declined to comment on the nature of this latest protest

This afternoon Galway Gardai told Galway Bay fm news they visited the protest on the Curraghline and it is not a Garda matter