Vegetarian Masterclass with Evergreen Healthfoods Tuesday 26th September

By Sinead Kennedy
September 18, 2017

Time posted: 10:50 am

Evergreen Healthfoods are the sponsors of the Good Health Naturally information slot on the Keith Finnegan Show.  Each week Claire Grady from Evergreen Healthfoods joins Keith Finnegan every second Tuesday live on air between 11and 12 noon to answer listeners questions about healthy eating and living.  

Coming soon…………  

Evergreen Healthfoods in conjunction with Chen Saat-Murphy, Judy Kavanagh and the Síol Farm Shop are delighted to announce their upcoming vegetarian masterclass; ‘A Recipe For Health’. This event is ideal for anyone who is interested in cooking nutritious and delicious vegetarian foods. During the masterclass you will learn first-hand how to prepare well balanced vegetarian meals that taste great!

Tickets are free but on the night we will be collecting donations for the very worthy Galway Waterways Patrol. This volunteer service patrols Galway’s waterways, helping prevent accidental drowning and suicide. 100% of all proceeds from this event will go towards this very important charity.

Location: Síol Farm Shop, Laughil, Moycullen, Co. Galway (click here for directions)

Time: 7pm sharp

Date: Tuesday 26th of September

Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment. Click here to book your tickets!

