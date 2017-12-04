Variations to County Development Plan go on public display

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two variations to the Galway County Development Plan 2015-2021 have gone on public display.

An SEA Environmental Report, an NIR, and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment are also on public display until the 8th of January.

The proposed Variation No.2 (a) and 2 (b) to the Galway County Development Plan written Statement is available to view at the Planning Counter, County Buildings and at each Area Office and Library during opening hours.

The documents are also available on Galway County Council’s website.

Submissions or observations can be made between now and the 8th of January to [email protected]

The council stresses that late submissions will not be accepted.