quay street

Vacancy rate of Galway commercial buildings increases

By GBFM News
February 7, 2017

Time posted: 1:59 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom  – Commercial vacancy rates in Galway increased slightly in the year to the end of 2016.

The vacancy rate at the end of 2015 was 15.1 per cent compared to 15.4 per cent at the end of December last.

However this is above the national average of 13 and a half per cent, according to new research carried out by GeoDirectory.

Loughrea saw a decrease of 0.1 per cent year on year in its commercial vacancy rate while Tuam was unchanged at 20.4 per cent.

The rate in the city dropped from 16.4 per cent in December 2015 to 16.1 per cent last December.

Galway holds almost 6 per cent of all commercial address points nationwide.

Chief Executive of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh says Galway has not seen much improvement in terms of commercial vacancy rates.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
