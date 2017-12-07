15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Vacancies for full and part-time experienced Beauty Therapists

By Damian Burke
December 7, 2017

Time posted: 2:06 pm

Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic, An Fuaran, Moycullen have vacancies for full and part-time experienced Beauty
Therapists.  Must have at least 2 years experience and hold diplomas  in ITEC, CIBTAC, CIDESCO or international
equivalent and experience in specialised hot waxing desired.  No sunday or bank holiday work and training will be
provided.  To apply email [email protected]

