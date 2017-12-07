Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic, An Fuaran, Moycullen have vacancies for full and part-time experienced Beauty

Therapists. Must have at least 2 years experience and hold diplomas in ITEC, CIBTAC, CIDESCO or international

equivalent and experience in specialised hot waxing desired. No sunday or bank holiday work and training will be

provided. To apply email [email protected]

print