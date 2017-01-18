US company to create jobs through new partnership with Galway based research centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A US based technology company has announced plans to create up to 120 jobs in Ireland though a partnership with the Galway-based Insight Centre for Data Analytics.

InsideSales.com has signed a new partnership with the centre – which is a joint initiative between researchers at NUI Galway, DCU, UCC and UCD.

The company says it is looking at a number of locations, and based on current plans, it could hire more than 120 people over the next three years.

The positions would include product development and engineering, sales and back office teams.