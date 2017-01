Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Blood Transfusion Service is putting out an urgent call for donors across Galway.

The IBTS is holding a donation clinic at the Anglers Rest in Headford tomorrow from 5 to 8.30pm.

Further clinics will be held at Gullane’s Hotel in Ballinasloe on the 25th and 26th.

The IBTS is eager to collect as many donations as possible to replenish low blood stocks.

Operations Director Paul McKinney says illness is preventing many regular donors from attending clinics.