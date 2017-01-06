15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Unused N59 funding returned to State coffers

By GBFM News
January 6, 2017

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six and a half million euro which was allocated for the N59 road development project between Oughterard and Clifden over the past two years has been returned to the State coffers.

The road project could not get underway because of hold ups based on environmental issues.

It is a story with many twists as millions go unspent on what has been termed the worst road in Ireland.

The Government and Transport Infrastructure Ireland allocated over €4m in 2015 for the start up of the N59 road upgrade from Oughterard toward Maam Cross.

But that money went back to the Government coffers because the work could not be started due to environmental issues.

€2.5m. was allocated for the N59 from Oughterard to Clifden in 2016; a million was specifically set aside for Oughterard to Maam Cross.

Only €100,000 was spent and that went on studies and consultants.

There is planning permission from Oughterard to Maam Cross but the National Parks and Wildlife Service has not yet agreed to the work plans on environmental grounds. Planning permission was refused west of Maam Cross.

Meanwhile the money continues its journey back to Dublin.

