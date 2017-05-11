Unemployment in Galway drops by almost 11 percent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment figures dropped in Galway again last month meaning it has seen a drop of almost 11 per cent since the same time last year.

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, almost 200 people came off the Live Register in Galway in April.

There were 173 less people on the Live Register in Galway in April, compared to March’s figure.

The biggest drop in unemployment last month was in the city were 88 people came off the Live Register.

There are now just over 6 thousand 800 people out of work in the city.

In Clifden, 65 people came off the Live Register in April, leaving its jobless figure at 760.

Another area to see a decrease in unemployment last month was Gort where there were 20 less people on the Live Register.

Gort now has an unemployment figure of 957.

In Tuam, there was a drop in its unemployment figure of 16 in April, leaving it with just over 2 thousand people out of work.

Some areas of the county saw a slight increase in unemployment last month however.

In Ballinasloe, 11 more people signed on the Live Register in April, bringing its unemployment figure to just over 16 hundred.

There was an increase of 5 on the Live Register in Loughrea last month.

There are now just over 13 hundred people out of work in Loughrea.

Overall, the unemployment figure for Galway is 13 thousand 550, a decrease of just under 11 per cent from the same month last year.