Unemployment in Galway drops by 14 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment in Galway has dropped by more than 14 per cent since last year.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that there are 13 thousand 700 people out of work in Galway compared to over 16 thousand at the same time last year.

The biggest drop in unemployment in August was in the city, where more than 400 people came off the Live Register.

The city’s jobless figure now stands at just over 6 thousand 900.

Ballinasloe saw a drop of 100 on its unemployment figure last month, leaving it at just over 15 hundred.

In Tuam, almost 100 people came off the Live Register in August, leaving its unemployment figure at just over 2 thousand.

There was a light decrease in unemployment in Clifden last month.

A total of 14 jobseekers came off the Live Register, leaving its unemployment figure at just over 700.

Not all areas saw a drop in unemployment in August however.

An additional 57 people signed on in Loughrea, bringing its unemployment figure up to over 14 hundred.

An extra 2 people also joined the Live Register in Gort in August, bringing the number of people without jobs to just over one thousand.

Overall there are 13 thousand 700 people out of work in the city and county, a drop of 572 on July’s figure.

More notably, it’s a drop of more than 2 thousand 200 since August last year, representing 14.3 per cent.