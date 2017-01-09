Unemployment creeps up again in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment in Galway has increased for the first time in months.

There are currently 14 thousand 100 people out of work in the city and county, an increase of more than 200 on November’s figure.

The biggest jump in unemployment last month was in Clifden, where an extra 62 people signed on.

There are now 885 people out of work in Clifden.

In Ballinasloe, 50 more people signed on in December, bringing its unemployment figure to almost 1 thousand 700.

49 more people signed on the Live Register in Gort in December.

There are now just over a thousand people without work in Gort.

The next biggest increase in unemployment last month was in the city, where 33 extra people joined the Live Register.

The unemployment figure for the city now stands at just over 7 thousand.

In Loughrea there was an increase of 29 on unemployment figures last month, meaning there are now just over 13 hundred people without jobs in Loughrea.

The smallest increase in unemployment last month was in Tuam, which saw 18 more people sign on.

There are now just over 2 thousand 100 people out of work in the Tuam area.

Overall, there are 14 thousand 100 people out of work in Galway, a drop of almost 2 thousand for the same month in 2015.