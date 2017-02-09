Unemployment down 12 per cent in Galway over a year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment in Galway increased last month.

An extra 44 people signed on the Live Register bringing the city and county’s unemployment figure to 14 thousand 135.

The biggest increase in Live Register figures last month was in the city, where an extra 85 people signed on.

There are now just over 7 thousand 100 people out of work in the city.

Loughrea also saw an increase in unemployment in January.

An extra 37 people signed on bringing its unemployment figure to almost 14 hundred.

There was a slight increase of just 5 people on the Live Register in Clifden last month.

There are now 890 people without jobs in Clifden.

All other areas in the county saw drops in unemployment in January.

44 people came off the Live Register in Tuam, leaving its unemployment figure at just over 2 thousand.

A further 22 people came off the Live Register in Ballinasloe, meaning there are now just over 16 hundred people without work in that area.

Gort saw a decrease of 17 on its unemployment figure in January.

There are now just over a thousand jobless people in Gort.

Overall there was an increase of 44 people on the unemployment figure for Galway city and county in January.

However the overall figure is still more than 12 per cent less than January 2016.