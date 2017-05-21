15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the LineSports Round-up

Over the Line

Sports Round-up

Unconvincing Mayo beat Sligo to set up Galway showdown

By Sport GBFM
May 21, 2017

Time posted: 3:47 pm

As expected, Mayo set up a Connacht semi final showdown with Galway in Pearse Stadium on June 11th after a comfortable 2-14 to 0-11 win over Sligo in front of 14,664 supporters at a windswept Castlebar this afternoon. Playing into the wind, Mayo led 1-6 to 0-5 at half time thanks to a goal from Diarmuid O’Connor in the final minute of the opening half but with 5 minutes to go in the second half last year’s beaten All Ireland finalists only led 1-10 to 0-10 until a late scoring burst, including a Cillian O’Connor goal, put a gloss on an eventual 9 point win.

Sligo showed little ambition in the opening half, despite playing with the strong wind, with extra players dropping back into defence to try and contain Mayo. The tactic kept the game tight until Diarmuid O’Connor’s goal gave Mayo a 4 point half time lead they were never going to relinquish. The second half was much better from the Yeats County men as Niall Carew’s side put in a huge effort to keep on the coat tails of their much vaunted opponents, but in the end Mayo showed their class and outscored Sligo 1-4 to 0-1 in the last 10 minutes of action, including injury time.

Mayo Scorers: C O’Connor 1-6, D O’Connor 1-0, A Moran 0-2, F Boland 0-2, K McLoughlin 0-1, P Durcan 0-1, D Kirby 0-1, J Doherty 0-1.

print
Sport
Tech firm OpenJaw to announce up to 50 Galway jobs
Intermediate Hurling Championship reports
May 21, 2017
Northampton 21-15 Connacht – Champions Cup play-off reaction
May 21, 2017
Intermediate Hurling Championship reports
May 19, 2017
AN POST RÁS STARTS ON SUNDAY WITH BIGGEST FIELD IN TWELVE YEARS

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 21, 2017
Government slammed over ‘farcical’ delay on Inishbofin health centre
May 21, 2017
Tech firm OpenJaw to announce up to 50 Galway jobs

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline