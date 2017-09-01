Uncertainty over future of Athenry boutique hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No date has been set for the re-opening of a popular boutique hotel in Athenry town.

The busy 4- star Newpark Hotel at Cross Street run by The Feeney family has been closed since last Sunday evening.

Bookings for accommodation are made through website booking.com, however rooms cannot be booked at present, as there is a message on the booking website stating that the property is ‘temporarily unavailable’ to book.

Customers cannot make bookings over the phone at present either.

The signs which are posted on the front door and all around the hotel state that is ‘re-opening soon under new management.’

The hotel featured in the RTE T.V series, ‘At Your Service’ with the Brennan brothers back in 2013.