UnBAYlievable- 125 swimmers cross the bay for Cancer Care West

The 12th annual Frances Thornton Memorial Galway Bay Swim in aid of Cancer Care West which took place on Saturday last 22nd July saw a total of 125 swimmers safely cross Galway Bay.

Officially one of Ireland’s biggest and longest one-day swims, this year over 100 swimmers will swim 13km across the bay to raise funds for Cancer Care West. Starting from Aughinish in Co. Clare and finishing at Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill.

With over 125 swimmers taking part, this year saw the biggest number of first timers taking part in particular the relays. An emotional day for so many, after completing the swim many participants remarked that is was “magical” whilst also remarking that you couldn’t put into words the feeling of accomplishment and also the feel-good factor from all the support crew and people at Blackrock.

“An incredible day, the crowds that turned out was the biggest to date and we had 125 swimmers in relays and in solo efforts that safely got across the bay. This year was really special at Blackrock, the sun was beating down and hundreds turned out to cheer on their family, friends and work colleagues. A big thanks as always to all the boat crews, as each swimmer requires a boat to go alongside with their swim. Without the boats, this event could not go ahead.” Ciaran Oliver of Galway Bay Tours did a fantastic job coordinating all the boats again this year.

“The swim is one of our biggest fundraisers each year and every year it keeps getting better. Each swimmer, all the boat crew and just everyone who supports the swim has helped to fund our services and to help those affected by cancer. This year we had alot of new faces taking on the relays and more so than ever swimmers from around Ireland are taking part” said David O’Donnell Cancer Care West.

The swim has again raised closed to €100,000 with monies raised going directly to Cancer Care West. For all information or to make a donation log onto www.galwaybayswim.com. or connect on all social media platforms.