Ulster Bank Division Two A League Fixtures Released

The Fixtures for the Ulster Bank League Division Two A have been released

Corinthians and Galwegians feature in the same division this Season and will play each other twice with two Friday evening games on the 10th of November and the 5th of January

The Fixtures Until the end of January are as follows…..

(All Games Kick Off At 2.30 unless stated)

Evening Games In Bold

September 2017

Sat 16th Sep 17

Cashel RFC v Galwegians Spafield

Galway Corinthians RFC v Queens University Corinthian Park

Sat 23rd Sep 17

Galwegians v City of Armagh Crowley Park

Greystones v Galway Corinthians RFC Dr Hickey Park

Sat 30th Sep 17 14:30

City of Armagh v Galway Corinthians RFC Palace Grounds

Galwegians v Blackrock College RFC Crowley Park

October 2017

Sat 7th Oct 17

Galway Corinthians RFC v Nenagh Ormond Corinthian Park

Malone v Galwegians Gibson Park

Sat 28th Oct 17

Galwegians v Queens University Crowley Park

Highfield v Galway Corinthians RFC Woodleigh Park

November 2017

Sat 4th Nov 17

Galway Corinthians RFC v Cashel RFC Corinthian Park

Greystones v Galwegians Dr Hickey Park

Fri 10th Nov 17 7:30pm

Galwegians v Galway Corinthians RFC Crowley Park

Sat 25th Nov 17

Corinthians RFC v Blackrock College RFC Corinthian Park

Nenagh Ormond v Galwegians New Ormond Park

December 2017

Sat 2nd Dec 17

Galwegians v Highfield Crowley Park

Malone v Galway Corinthians RFC Gibson Park

Sat 9th Dec 17

Galway Corinthians RFC v Malone Corinthian Park

Highfield v Galwegians Woodleigh Park

January 2018

Fri 5th Jan 18 7.30pm

Galway Corinthians RFC v Galwegians Corinthian Park

Sat 27th Jan 18

Blackrock College RFC v Galway Corinthians RFC Stradbrook

Galwegians v Nenagh Ormond Crowley Park